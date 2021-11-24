Military Embedded Systems

JP9102 SATCOM project for Australian Defense Force adds L3Harris to team

News

November 24, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo.

AUSTRALIA. Northrop Grumman Australia announced that L3Harris Technologies has joined the growing team of satellite communications (SATCOM) providers working to deliver the Commonwealth the sovereign capability solution for JP9102, the Australian Defense Force’s Satellite Communication System project.

As part of the Northrop Grumman Australia team, the announcement claims L3Harris will aim to provide in-country, ground station capability including the Australian Wide Multi-Band Terminal (WMBT), or WOMBAT, delivering growth in capability and upgradeability over existing systems, while occupying the same ground footprint.

Northrop Grumman officials claim that the company plans to leverage its experience in space systems with capabilities in satellite communications, ground, launch, and control systems, for civil, commercial, and defense customers.

In hopes of advancing the Commonwealth's presence in the space domain, L3Harris Technologies is pointing to the delivery of its capabilities across many areas, including satellite communication systems through JP2008, undersea sensors and communications, strategic and tactical ISR, electronic warfare, and night vision.

 

Featured Companies

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
