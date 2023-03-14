Keysight Introduces 2 GHz Real-Time Spectrum Analysis Solution for Satellite Communications Operators

Image: Keysight Technologies

SANTA ROSA, Calif. Keysight Technologies launched a real-time spectrum analysis (RTSA) solution enabling up to 2 GHz RTSA bandwidth for use with the company's Keysight N9042B UXA Signal Analyzer.

The software-based RTSA solution monitors satellite signals and interference, allowing satellite network operators to provide the highest quality of service (QoS) to users.

Keysight's RTSA solution addresses this challenge by enabling the N9042B UXA Signal Analyzer to conduct continuous, gapless capture and analysis of elusive and transient signals with industry-leading optical data interface (ODI) streaming up to 2 GHz.

Greg Patschke, General Manager of Keysight's Aerospace / Defense and Government Solutions Unit, said of the launch: "With the introduction of our 2 GHz real-time spectrum analysis solution, Keysight is enabling innovators to push the boundaries for system performance in the satellite communication industry. By working with a partner like Keysight that can contribute both system-level modeling software and radio link emulation, satellite network operators can use digital twins to reduce risk and cost while accelerating system development."