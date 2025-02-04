Low Earth orbit satellite communications services to be provided to U.S. Space Force by Viasat

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Viasat

CARLSBAD, California. Viasat won a task order under the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency’s (DISA) Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (PLEO) Satellite-Based Services (SBS) contract to provide satellite communications (SATCOM) services to the U.S. Space Force, the company announced in a statement.

This marks Viasat’s first task order under the 10-year contract, which has a ceiling value of $13 billion. Under the $3.5 million order, Viasat will provide Ku-band low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services through a partner network to support U.S. government operations in various global locations, the statement reads. The company will also offer network management support, real-time data access through an online account management tool, and 24/7 technical support, the company says.

Viasat’s services will supplement geostationary (GEO) and non-geostationary (NGSO) satellites to provide SATCOM capabilities across space, air, land, maritime, and cyber domains, the statement adds. The expansion of LEO satellite services aligns with the Department of Defense’s (DoD) broader strategy to enhance resilience in satellite communications and remote sensing by diversifying orbital assets, the company says.