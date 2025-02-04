Military Embedded Systems

Low Earth orbit satellite communications services to be provided to U.S. Space Force by Viasat

News

February 04, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Low Earth orbit satellite communications services to be provided to U.S. Space Force by Viasat
Image via Viasat

CARLSBAD, California. Viasat won a task order under the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency’s (DISA) Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (PLEO) Satellite-Based Services (SBS) contract to provide satellite communications (SATCOM) services to the U.S. Space Force, the company announced in a statement.

This marks Viasat’s first task order under the 10-year contract, which has a ceiling value of $13 billion. Under the $3.5 million order, Viasat will provide Ku-band low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services through a partner network to support U.S. government operations in various global locations, the statement reads. The company will also offer network management support, real-time data access through an online account management tool, and 24/7 technical support, the company says.

Viasat’s services will supplement geostationary (GEO) and non-geostationary (NGSO) satellites to provide SATCOM capabilities across space, air, land, maritime, and cyber domains, the statement adds. The expansion of LEO satellite services aligns with the Department of Defense’s (DoD) broader strategy to enhance resilience in satellite communications and remote sensing by diversifying orbital assets, the company says.

Featured Companies

ViaSat

6155 El Camino Real
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Avionics
Image via Airbus
News
MH-65 fleet to be supported, modernized by Airbus for U.S. Coast Guard

January 30, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via AeroVironment
News
Switchblade loitering munition systems to be delivered to U.S. Army by AeroVironment

February 04, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Indian government
News
India conducts flight trials of Very Short-Range Air Defence System

February 03, 2025

More Radar/EW
Comms
Press Release
Analog Devices Enables Disruption, Moving Up the Stack

February 04, 2025

More Comms