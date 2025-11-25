Next-generation weather imager completes design review for NOAA satellite program

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) for its next-generation weather imager that will fly aboard the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Geostationary Extended Observations (GeoXO) satellite program, the company announced in a statement.

The milestone confirms the imager’s detailed design and readiness to move into system-level production, according to the statement.

The GeoXO Imager (GXI) will collect data in both visible and infrared wavelengths to provide higher-resolution atmospheric measurements for forecasting models. These models use the data to monitor weather, ocean, and environmental conditions and to improve the accuracy of severe weather prediction, the company says.

GeoXO, which is being developed under a contract with NASA in support of NOAA, is intended to build on the capabilities of the current Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites-R (GOES-R) series. When operational in the early 2030s, the GeoXO constellation will expand coverage for the Western Hemisphere and enhance the detection of hazards such as wildfires, smoke, flooding, and drought, the statement reads.