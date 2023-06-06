Nonterrestrial networks project on 5G/6G to be led by Keysight Technologies

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SANTA ROSA, Calif. Keysight Technologies has been chosen to lead an agreement between the 6G-SANDBOX technology project and the European Space Agency (ESA) to establish an Open Innovation Laboratory as they work to advance the integration of satellites with terrestrial 5G and 6G networks.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, the teams will focus on adding the integration of nonterrestrial network (NTN) capabilities into the 6G-SANDBOX testbed by incorporating satellite connectivity across a range of different orbits -- including geostationary (GEO) and low Earth orbit (LEO -- with the ESA's 5G/6G hubs, thereby enabling the 6G-SANDBOX testbed to provide validation of novel NTN topologies through additional 5G and 6G test capabilities to the improve the results of NTN systems experiments.

According to the Keysight announcement, the company embarked on the 6G-SANDBOX project in January 2023 in collaboration with 16 partners to create a pan-European testbed for 6G experimentation. The project is intended to combine digital and physical nodes to deliver fully configurable, manageable, and controllable end-to-end networks for validating new technologies and research advancements for 6G; 6G-SANDBOX will also enable entities across the European Union (EU) to test promising technical 6G enablers, including network automation, cybersecurity, digital twins, and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as technologies that streamline energy consumption.

6G-SANDBOX coordinator Michael Dieudonné, representing Keysight, said of the accord: "For 6G-SANDBOX, the cooperation with ESA will reinforce the interest to support experimentation on integrated terrestrial/satellite systems as part of the evolution towards 6G. In line with the goals of Horizon Europe's Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS JU), this will further enable the competitiveness of Europe's communications industry through advances in 6G technologies."