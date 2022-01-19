Military Embedded Systems

Onshore supply of rad-hard microelectronics to be expanded with BAE Systems

News

January 19, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems image.

MERRIMACK, N.H. BAE Systems has won a $60 million contract from the Army Contracting Command – Rock Island under the Cornerstone Other Transaction Authority to develop certain types of next-generation, radiation hardened by design (RHBD) microelectronics leveraging Intel Corporation’s commercial foundry, Intel Foundry Services.

According to the company, the main goal of the program is to expand onshore access to state-of-the-art microelectronics technology for the United States government and the aerospace community.
 
The need for domestic access to microelectronics has been exacerbated by recent supply chain challenges and delivery time lags for microelectronics designed for environmentally rugged missions like those occurring in space.

Officials claim that with this contract, BAE Systems’ FAST Labs research and development organization will aim to harness Intel’s commercial foundry process to build a new design library that can be used to develop advanced, high-reliability microelectronics and expand the domestic supply of this technology for the defense and aerospace community.
 
 
 
 
 

