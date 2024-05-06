PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Viking Technology’s Multi-Chip Package (MCP) DDR4 memory product

This week’s product, Viking Technology’s Multi-Chip Package (MCP), is part of the company’s extreme density line of DDR4 memory products designed for the harsh environments of military and space applications such as military satellites and fighter jets.

Military applications

Viking Technology’s DDR4 Multi-Chip Package products are designed for the rugged environment of military and space applications. Designed to meet reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements, they are rigorously tested and independently verified to MIL-STD-883 to operate in harsh environments:

Other military applications for the DDR4 MCP solution include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), communication satellites (LEO and rad-tolerant), communication radios, embedded satellites, and avionics video capturing.

Performance

These DDR4 MCPs achieve significantly higher memory performance and density per cubic inch than conventional memory DIMMs.

At 8GB and 16GB density, with data width of X32, X40, and X72, Viking’s DDR4 MCP memory module configurations are ideal for applications utilizing computer modules of COMe, PC/104, SMARC, Qseven, XMC, AMC, and most custom embedded systems.

Specifications

DDR4 speeds: 2133/2400/2667/2933 1.2V

Temperature ranges: Commercial 0 ° C to +70 ° C Industrial -40 ° C to +85 ° C Automotive -40 ° C to +105 ° C Military -55 ° C to +125 ° C

Capacity: 4GB/8GB/16GB/*32GB ( *Capacity planned for future development)

Extended features

Very small footprint: Saves as much as 85% board space vs. standard DIMM modules

Rugged: soldered-down PBGA – no DIMM connector

Very high memory capacity per cubic inch

Superior signal integrity

Very high memory bandwidth per cubic inch

Lower cost motherboard due to easier DDR routing

For more information, visit the DDR4 MCP product page here, or visit the company's website, or follow the links below.

