Radiation-tolerant transceiver launched by Microchip Technology

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Microchip Technology graphic CHANDLER, Ariz. Microchip Technology announced the release of its radiation-tolerant (RT) ATA6571RT CAN FD transceiver, which the company says is a high-reliability communications solution designed for use in space applications, such as satellites and spacecraft that require robust and efficient data transmission.

Microchip's transceiver supports flexible data rates up to 5 Mb/sec, which the company compares with traditional CAN solutions, which are typically limited to a 1 Mb/sec communication bandwidth. It can also support larger payloads of up to 64 bytes per frame and is backward-compatible with classic CAN, meaning that it can be smoothly integrated into existing systems.

The ATA6571RT transceiver, according to the product announcement, is intended to withstand harsh space conditions, as it is resistant to single-event effects (SEE) and total ionizing dose (TID). It also features low power management with local and remote wake-up support, plus short-circuit and overtemperature protection.

The ATA6571RT is designed for space applications including platform data handling, propulsion system control, sensor bus control, robotics, onboard computers for nanosatellites, and more. The device remains pin-distribution-compatible with the original commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) plastic or ceramic versions.