RF-sensing satellites from HawkEye 360 launched into space

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy HawkEye 360

HERNDON, Virginia. HawkEye 360's Cluster 7 satellites recently were launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California during the Transporter-7 mission and deployed into space, and the company's operation team has established communication with the radio frequency-sensing satellites, HawkEye 360 announced in a statement.

The launch of the Cluster 7 trio expands HawkEye 360's constellation to 21 satellites, improving data collection in the 15-18 GHz range first introduced with Cluster 6 launched in January 2023, the company says.

The expanded collection of RF signals is aimed at providing an increase in situational awareness for monitoring activities such as early-warning radars, military operations, maritime domain awareness, radio communications, and RF interference indicators, the statement adds.