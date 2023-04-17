Military Embedded Systems

RF-sensing satellites from HawkEye 360 launched into space

News

April 17, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

RF-sensing satellites from HawkEye 360 launched into space
Photo courtesy HawkEye 360

HERNDON, Virginia. HawkEye 360's Cluster 7 satellites recently were launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California during the Transporter-7 mission and deployed into space, and the company's operation team has established communication with the radio frequency-sensing satellites, HawkEye 360 announced in a statement.

The launch of the Cluster 7 trio expands HawkEye 360's constellation to 21 satellites, improving data collection in the 15-18 GHz range first introduced with Cluster 6 launched in January 2023, the company says.

The expanded collection of RF signals is aimed at providing an increase in situational awareness for monitoring activities such as early-warning radars, military operations, maritime domain awareness, radio communications, and RF interference indicators, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

HawkEye 360

196 Van Buren Street, Suite 450
Herndon, VA 20170
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Comms - RF & Microwave
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.