SATCOM-as-a-Service to be supplied to European customer by Ovzon

April 21, 2023

SATCOM-as-a-Service to be supplied to European customer by Ovzon
Image courtesy Ovzon AB

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Ovzon has won a $4.8 million contract to provide three months of integrated satellite communications-as-a-Service to a European customer, according to a company statement. The deal also includes Ovzon On-The-Move (OTM) terminals.

The SATCOM-as-a-Service offering consists of a high throughput satellite network, OTM mobile satellite terminals, gateway services, and round-the-clock customer support, the company says. Ovzon will deliver the OTM terminals through a new partnership with terminal supplier SkyComm.

SATCOM-as-a-Service is a comprehensive solution that provides satellite communication services to customers on a subscription basis. This typically includes satellite network access, hardware such as mobile satellite terminals, gateway services, and 24/7 customer support.

