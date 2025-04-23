Satellite network equipment ordered from Gilat for global VHTS constellations

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Gilat PETAH TIKVA, Israel. Gilat Satellite Networks won more than $15 million in orders from international satellite operators for equipment and services supporting geostationary (GEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO), and low Earth orbit (LEO) Very High Throughput Satellite (VHTS) constellations, the company announced in a statement.

The orders, which will be delivered throughout 2025, span multi-service applications with a particular focus on broadband mobility solutions, including in-flight connectivity, the statement reads.

Gilat’s technology is used to deliver satellite-based communications across diverse verticals, and its systems are designed to address evolving bandwidth and latency requirements associated with emerging commercial and defense satellite networks, the company says.