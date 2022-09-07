Satellites that analyze data in orbit to be launched by BAE Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic/BAE Systems

HELSINKI, Finland. BAE Systems will launch a multi-sensor satellite cluster in 2024 for the United Kingdom that will operate in low-earth orbit and will be capable of analyzing data while in orbit, the company announced in a statement.

The Azalea constellation of Earth-sensing satellites will use instruments to collect visual, radar, and radio frequency (RF) data, and then use on-board machine learning and edge processing to analyze the data and deliver intelligence to users around the world, the statement reads.

The Azalea cluster features four satellites that deliver Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), optical, RF signals, and analysis. It supports the UK government's Defense Space Strategy, the statement adds.

"This persistent monitoring makes it easier to detect instant physical changes, such as the movement of hostile ships or aircraft or the location of people at risk during natural disasters, such as floods and forest fires," the company stated.