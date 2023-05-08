SOF Week: iDirectGov showcases new modem for next-generation terminal design

News

SOF WEEK 2023 -- TAMPA, Fla. Satellite-communications provider iDirect Government (iDirectGov -- Herndon, Virginia) announced the availability of its 450mp integrator kit at the 2023 SOF Week event in Tampa, Florida.

The integrator kit is the first phase in the launch of the 450mp multiwaveform, multi-orbit software-defined radio (SDR)/modem. The 450mp features a modular three-board design: radio (RF) module, common compute (digital) module, and carrier board. The SDR capabilities will enable the support of multiple waveforms via a single compute platform.

Its design allows integrators to use iDirectGov’s carrier board or design their own custom board; additionally, the industry standard digital interface of the 450mp common compute module also enables a direct digital interface to RF transmitters and receivers.

The 450mp SDR focuses on security, resiliency and mobility, the key elements of iDirectGov’s next-generation REVOLUTION platform. The man-portable version -- which is the first of multiple form factors in the 4-Series SDR suite -- will support GEO, MEO, HEO and LEO orbits and a variety of waveforms that are essential for network resiliency for voice, data and video defense communications.

Karl Fuchs, iDirectGov senior vice president of technology, stresses that this solution is “a game changer for military satellite modem integrators and their future terminals.

“We now offer a common compute platform which can host a myriad of waveforms, provide a digital interface to RF equipment, and provide terminal integrators the ability to develop truly bespoke communication platforms and backed by as many as 16 hours of engineering support," Fuchs adds.

Show attendees can visit iDirectGov at Booth 1335.