Space electronics trends, supply chain challenges, MOSA, and more

Space electronics trends, supply chain challenges, MOSA, and morePodcast
March 30, 2023
Rebranded after being bought by Veritas Capital from CAES, Frontgrade Technologies is now a stand-alone company focused on the space market - military and commercial. In this podcast, Frontgrade President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Elias discusses how the acquisition and rebranding impacts the company and its clientele.
We also discuss how supply chain headaches impacted the military space electronics market, how space platforms are adopting the modular open systems approach (MOSA) strategy mandated by the Department of Defense, engineering recruitment challenges, and more.