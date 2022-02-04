Military Embedded Systems

Space Force ATLAS project selects L3Harris to combat anti-satellite threats

February 04, 2022

MELBOURNE, Fla. L3Harris Technologies announced that the company has been selected by the U.S. Space Force to continue efforts to upgrade and modernize its space domain awareness, which is used to help combat anti-satellite threats.

According to the company, the U.S. Air Force began work in 2018 to replace the Space Defense Operations Center (SPADOC) with the Advanced Tracking and Launch Analysis System (ATLAS).

L3Harris has been developing applications in a new architecture that will aim to allow ATLAS to scale and handle the growth of commercial constellations, increased debris, anti-satellite tests, and adversarial threats. Now, L3Harris has been selected to integrate the government’s equipment and oversee ATLAS application deployment.

SPADOC became operational in the 1990s with the intent to monitor space objects, process space events like anti-satellite launches, and support safety of flight operations.

 

