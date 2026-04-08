Military Embedded Systems

Space surveillance ground systems to be modernized for U.S. Space Force by L3Harris

News

April 08, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Space surveillance ground systems to be modernized for U.S. Space Force by L3Harris
Image via U.S. Space Force

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies won a $150 million contract from the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command to sustain and modernize ground systems under the Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities program, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the work is intended to support faster decision-making, earlier threat warning, and continued operation of space surveillance capabilities. The company says the contract covers ground systems that provide surveillance data to military, civil, and commercial users.

The Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities program is now in the seventh year of a 10-year effort to deliver high-availability surveillance data for space operations, the statement reads. L3Harris says the program is intended to give commanders timely information to help protect space assets and maintain freedom of action in orbit.

The company says it will apply its experience in ground systems and space domain awareness to the effort. L3Harris adds that it has provided space domain awareness technologies, research, and support services for national defense and security missions for more than 30 years, according to the statement.

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L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
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