Military Embedded Systems

Spirit Electronics adds Zero-Error Systems distribution for high-rel space ICs

News

October 25, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Spirit Electronics adds Zero-Error Systems distribution for high-rel space ICs
Image courtesy Spirit Electronics

PHOENIX, Ariz. Spirit Electronics has added franchised distribution for Zero-Error Systems (ZES) to support ultra-high reliability semiconductors and ICs in space applications.

The announcement from Spirit Electronics cites ZES’s proprietary solutions, which include radiation-hardened by design (RHBD) library cells; latchup detection and protection (LDAP) in commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) parts; and power management redundancy solutions as die, packaged ICs, or licensed IP and design services.

“ZES is providing critical mission assurance through an innovative approach,” stated Marti McCurdy, Spirit CEO. “Spirit’s commercial space customers often turn to COTS for lower-cost and readily available ICs and semiconductors, but those components lack radiation resiliency. ZES is a low-cost method to integrate radiation protection and guarantee mission performance from low-Earth orbit all the way out to deep space.”

ZES covers a full range of space applications including satellites in various levels of Earth orbits, launch vehicles, lunar missions, and deep-space missions, and its technology has flown on several legacy flights in space, the Spirit announcement notes. The company originates in Singapore and operates an office in Vienna, Virginia.

Featured Companies

Spirit Electronics

11202 N 24th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Website

Zero-Error Systems

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Embraer
News
C-390 multi-mission transport aircraft to be delivered to Czech Republic

October 25, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Raytheon image
News
Wireless-enhanced weapons system garners Raytheon $676 million Army contract

October 24, 2024

More Unmanned
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Addressing supply-chain risk and obsolescence in defense

October 10, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image courtesy Spirit Electronics
News
Spirit Electronics adds Zero-Error Systems distribution for high-rel space ICs

October 25, 2024

More Comms