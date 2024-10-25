Spirit Electronics adds Zero-Error Systems distribution for high-rel space ICs

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Spirit Electronics

PHOENIX, Ariz. Spirit Electronics has added franchised distribution for Zero-Error Systems (ZES) to support ultra-high reliability semiconductors and ICs in space applications.

The announcement from Spirit Electronics cites ZES’s proprietary solutions, which include radiation-hardened by design (RHBD) library cells; latchup detection and protection (LDAP) in commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) parts; and power management redundancy solutions as die, packaged ICs, or licensed IP and design services.

“ZES is providing critical mission assurance through an innovative approach,” stated Marti McCurdy, Spirit CEO. “Spirit’s commercial space customers often turn to COTS for lower-cost and readily available ICs and semiconductors, but those components lack radiation resiliency. ZES is a low-cost method to integrate radiation protection and guarantee mission performance from low-Earth orbit all the way out to deep space.”

ZES covers a full range of space applications including satellites in various levels of Earth orbits, launch vehicles, lunar missions, and deep-space missions, and its technology has flown on several legacy flights in space, the Spirit announcement notes. The company originates in Singapore and operates an office in Vienna, Virginia.