Ukraine to receive satellite, tactical comms systems under new DoD aid package

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The U.S. Department of Defense will send another $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine. In addition to munitions, vehicles, and other equipment, Ukraine will receive satellite and tactical communication systems, according to a DoD statement.

Ukraine will also receive a Patriot air defense battery.

"Our goal is to help Ukraine strengthen a layered integrated approach to air defense," an unidentified senior DoD official said in the statement. "Patriot will complement a range of medium and short-range air defense capabilities that we have provided and the allies have provided in prior donation packages."

Most of the items listed in the package are munitions, vehicles, and other equipment. Also listed are "tactical secure communications systems" and "satellite communications terminals and services."

It is the latest of several substantial aid packages sent to Ukraine by the United States. Congress has signed off on $66 billion in aid to Ukraine so far in 2022, and the latest omnibus spending package on the Hill includes another $45 billion -- meaning if it is approved, U.S. assistance to Ukraine this year will be more than $110 billion. By comparison, Russia's entire military budget in 2021 was about $66 billion (less than 1/12th of the DoD's annual budget).