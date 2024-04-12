Weather satellite launched for U.S. Space Force by BAE Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, California. BAE Systems launched a new weather satellite, the Weather System Follow-on – Microwave (WSF-M), to enhance the U.S. Space Force’s capabilities in environmental monitoring, the company announced in a statement.

The satellite aims to fill gaps in space-based environmental data to be used for military operations. The WSF-M satellite uses a Microwave Imager (MWI) that will perform passive radiometric measurements across various microwave frequencies, as well as collect real-time data crucial for analyzing ocean surface winds, tropical cyclone intensity, and other environmental factors such as sea ice, soil moisture, and snow depth, the statement reads.

This satellite also features an Energetic Charged Particle (ECP) sensor, developed by the government, to detect space weather incidents that could impact spacecraft operations, the statement adds. The goal is to improve the Department of Defense's environmental intelligence, assisting in the strategic planning and execution of military operations.