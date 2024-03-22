Military Embedded Systems

Embedded computing tech for F-35 production in Switzerland to be provided by Mercury

March 22, 2024

GENEVA, Switzerland. Mercury Mission Systems will collaborate with Lockheed Martin to enhance defense technology manufacturing in for F-35 aircraft in Switzerland, the company announced in a statement.

Under two agreements, Mercury will manufacture various embedded computing technologies at its Geneva facility -- a development that involves software-defined radio technologies and cryptology, the statement reads.

“We are thrilled to work with Lockheed Martin to bring the manufacture of cutting-edge defense technologies to Switzerland,” said Paul Tanner, VP and GM of Mercury International, in the statement. “These agreements will expand the Mercury Processing Platform and allow us to bring new, advanced capabilities to the European market.”

