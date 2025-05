Octasic unveils tactical SDR payload for SOF

At SOF Week 2025, Donald Sidell, Portfolio Director – DoD & USSOCOM at Octasic U.S., unveils the company’s compact, software-defined radio (SDR) solution delivering 2G through 5G capabilities in a SOCOM modular payload format.

Designed for tactical flexibility, this low-SWaP SDR brings advanced signal intelligence and AI/ML-driven network scanning directly to small ground units.

