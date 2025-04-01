Ruggedized software-defined radios unveiled by Pixus, COMINT Consulting

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Pixus Technologies

WATERLOO, Ontario. Pixus Technologies and COMINT Consulting are partnering to provide enhanced capabilities for ruggedized versions of Emerson's Ettus Research software-defined radios (SDRs), the companies announced in a statement.

The collaboration integrates COMINT’s Krypto1000 signal decoding software with Pixus-ruggedized RX310 and RX410 SDR platforms, which are designed for use in electronic warfare (EW), signals intelligence (SIGINT), and communications intelligence (COMINT) applications, the statement reads.

According to the companies, the SDR systems are built to operate in harsh environments with extended temperature ranges and IP67 weatherproof sealing. They meet MIL-STD-810 and MIL-STD-461 standards for shock, vibration, and electromagnetic compatibility. The integrated system enables signal collection, classification, demodulation, decoding, and parsing functions, with optional decryption support via COMINT’s KeyFinder technology.

Pixus also offers rugged versions of other National Instruments SDR models, including the B210, N310, and X310, in customizable and VITA-standard small form factors, the company says.