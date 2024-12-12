Military Embedded Systems

SDR contract worth a potential $1 billion awarded to Data Link Solutions by U.S. Navy

December 12, 2024

Image courtesy DLS/BAE Systems

WAYNE, N.J. Data Link Solutions (DLS) -- a joint venture between BAE Systems and Collins Aerospace -- won a large award from the U.S. Navy for the Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS). 

DLS reports that the Navy awarded it an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) award with a ceiling value up to $1 billion to continue production, retrofits, development, and sustainment of MIDS JTRS terminals. The software-defined radio (SDR) system provides situational awareness and enables Link 16 connectivity with jam-resistant line-of-sight voice, video, and data communications for sea, ground, and air assets, according to the DLS announcement. 

The four-channel MIDS JTRS is designed to run the complex and standardized Link 16 waveform -- used by NATO, the U.S., and its allies to share real-time tactical data -- along with up to three additional communication protocols. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)  is fielding MIDS JTRS on the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, and F-22 aircraft, as well as on Navy ships and command-and-control platforms. 

Amber Dolan, director of Data Link Solutions, noted that the Navy ID/IQ award enables Data Link Solutions to modernize thousands of MIDS JTRS terminals and provide new capabilities that support a variety of missions for both Navy and coalition forces.

 

