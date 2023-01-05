Military Embedded Systems

Software-defined radios for Spanish Army to be provided by Elbit Systems

News

January 05, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has won a contract from the Spanish Army to provide E-LynX software-defined radios for its combat battalions, the company announced in a statement.

The Spanish Ministry of Defense Directorate-General for Armament and Material (DGAM) made the award, which follows similar awards in 2020 and 2021.

"The E-LynX SDR solution will be manufactured and maintained in Spain as a national sovereign radio, equipped with Spain’s national crypto solution, through the cooperation between Telefonica and Elbit Systems," the statement reads.

E-LynX radios are designed to provide interoperable multi-channel network capacity, and are capable of optimizing spectrum resources while maintaining communications in all terrains, the company says.

Elbit Systems offers at least 10 different versions of the E-LynX system, ranging from a satellite communications-based system to handheld vehicular radios.

