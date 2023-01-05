Software-defined radios for Spanish Army to be provided by Elbit Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has won a contract from the Spanish Army to provide E-LynX software-defined radios for its combat battalions, the company announced in a statement.

The Spanish Ministry of Defense Directorate-General for Armament and Material (DGAM) made the award, which follows similar awards in 2020 and 2021.

"The E-LynX SDR solution will be manufactured and maintained in Spain as a national sovereign radio, equipped with Spain’s national crypto solution, through the cooperation between Telefonica and Elbit Systems," the statement reads.

E-LynX radios are designed to provide interoperable multi-channel network capacity, and are capable of optimizing spectrum resources while maintaining communications in all terrains, the company says.

Elbit Systems offers at least 10 different versions of the E-LynX system, ranging from a satellite communications-based system to handheld vehicular radios.