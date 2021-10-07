General Dynamics to demo multi-domain enabling tech at AUSA 2021

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

General Dynamics photo. RESTON, Va. Four business units of General Dynamics will participate in the Association of the U.S. Army's (AUSA) 2021 Annual Meeting & Exposition to showcase technologies that are designed to enable multi-domain operations for the U.S. Army, including the ability to interoperate with key allies around the world.

According to the comapny, General Dynamics, an aerospace and defense company that produces products and services including combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions and C4ISR solutions, will highlight how it enables the Army's cross-functional teams by developing new solutions intended to meet their core needs.

General Dynamics Land Systems will showcase technologies including the Katalyst Next Generation Electronic Architecture (NGEA), a new, modular open architecture that features scalable and modular hardware and software for Next Generation Capabilities. Also featured will be the Tracked Robot 10-Ton (TRX) with AI-enhanced design and advanced, lightweight materials and a hybrid-electric propulsion system.

General Dynamics mission systems and GDIT will feature presentations including training demonstrations; milCloud 2.0; and the Multi-Domain Operations Weapons System (MDOWS) Vehicle which is a modular, scalable, platform independent capability designed to provide electronic warfare support and attack (ES/EA) capabilities.