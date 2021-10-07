Military Embedded Systems

General Dynamics to demo multi-domain enabling tech at AUSA 2021

News

October 07, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

General Dynamics photo.

RESTON, Va. Four business units of General Dynamics will participate in the Association of the U.S. Army's (AUSA) 2021 Annual Meeting & Exposition to showcase technologies that are designed to enable multi-domain operations for the U.S. Army, including the ability to interoperate with key allies around the world.

According to the comapny, General Dynamics, an aerospace and defense company that produces products and services including combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions and C4ISR solutions, will highlight how it enables the Army's cross-functional teams by developing new solutions intended to meet their core needs.   

General Dynamics Land Systems will showcase technologies including the Katalyst Next Generation Electronic Architecture (NGEA), a new, modular open architecture that features scalable and modular hardware and software for Next Generation Capabilities. Also featured will be the Tracked Robot 10-Ton (TRX) with AI-enhanced design and advanced, lightweight materials and a hybrid-electric propulsion system.

General Dynamics mission systems and GDIT will feature presentations including training demonstrations; milCloud 2.0; and the Multi-Domain Operations Weapons System (MDOWS) Vehicle which is a modular, scalable, platform independent capability designed to provide electronic warfare support and attack (ES/EA) capabilities.

Featured Companies

General Dynamics

2941 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042-4523
Website
[email protected]

General Dynamics Mission Systems

12450 Fair Lakes Circle
Fairfax, VA
Website
[email protected]

General Dynamics Land Systems

38500 Mound Road
Sterling Heights, MI
Website
[email protected]

General Dynamics Information Technology

3150 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Comms - Spectrum Management
Unmanned - ISR
Radar/EW - SIGINT
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Machine Learning
Comms - Communications
Comms - Vetronics
Topic Tags
Avionics
Elbit Systems photo.
News
Helmet displays for AH-64 Apaches to be delivered to Army
More Avionics
Unmanned
Press Release
RedTail Delivers LiDAR System to DoD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Community
More Unmanned
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Data analysis task order won by CGI for DIA intelligence processing
More A.I.
Cyber
Trace Communications photo.
News
Cyberspace and IT support pact worth $600 million signed between USAF Central Command and Trace Systems
More Cyber