Microsoft and Lockheed Martin collab to advance 5G.MIL tech

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Lockheed Martin image. BETHESDA, Md. Lockheed Martin is actively collaborating with Microsoft on 5G.MIL solutions to advance reliable connections for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) systems capable of spanning air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.

Through a new corporate agreement, the announcement claims that the two companies will test how to effectively expand and manage 5G networking technology for Joint-All Domain Operations (JADO) defense applications using Microsoft’s 5G and Microsoft Azure services for Lockheed Martin’s Hybrid Base Station.

The companies recently had a demonstration of these advanced communications capabilities at Lockheed Martin Space’s 5G test range in Colorado. Officials claim it showcased connectivity of three hybrid base stations, 5G and tactical radio (Link-16) interoperability and real-time radio frequency (RF) analytics using Azure Private 5G Core, Azure Arc, and connectivity with Azure Government and Azure commercial cloud environments.

According to the company, by using the advanced capabilities such as high performance on small edge footprint, security and scalability of Azure Private 5G Core, Lockheed Martin is aiming to develop a path to support the interconnection of 5G and military networks needed for DoD applications out to the tactical edge.