Military Embedded Systems

Microsoft and Lockheed Martin collab to advance 5G.MIL tech

News

February 28, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Lockheed Martin image.

BETHESDA, Md. Lockheed Martin is actively collaborating with Microsoft on 5G.MIL solutions to advance reliable connections for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) systems capable of spanning air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.

Through a new corporate agreement, the announcement claims that the two companies will test how to effectively expand and manage 5G networking technology for Joint-All Domain Operations (JADO) defense applications using Microsoft’s 5G and Microsoft Azure services for Lockheed Martin’s Hybrid Base Station.

The companies recently had a demonstration of these advanced communications capabilities at Lockheed Martin Space’s 5G test range in Colorado. Officials claim it showcased connectivity of three hybrid base stations, 5G and tactical radio (Link-16) interoperability and real-time radio frequency (RF) analytics using Azure Private 5G Core, Azure Arc, and connectivity with Azure Government and Azure commercial cloud environments.

According to the company, by using the advanced capabilities such as high performance on small edge footprint, security and scalability of Azure Private 5G Core, Lockheed Martin is aiming to develop a path to support the interconnection of 5G and military networks needed for DoD applications out to the tactical edge.

 

Featured Companies

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website

Microsoft

15010 NE 36th St.
Redmond, WA 98052
Website
Categories
Comms - Spectrum Management
Comms - Communications
Comms - RF & Microwave
Topic Tags
Avionics
U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Taylor Crul.
News
Flight-data solution from Mercury Systems nabs $165 million contract with USAF
More Avionics
Unmanned
GA-ASI photo.
News
Autonomous search-and-follow demoed on GA-ASI Avenger UAS
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Mercury Systems' SOSA aligned, 3U VPX, high-speed data converter for radar applications
More Radar/EW
A.I.
BAE Systems image.
News
Data and cyber optimization business launched by BAE Systems
More A.I.