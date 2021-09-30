Rapid software deployment via Platform One demoed by Northrop Grumman

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Northrop Grumman image.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman Corporation, in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force 76th Software Engineering Group, carried out a demonstration leveraging the Air Force’s DevSecOps environment, Platform One, to provide a simulated mission software update to flight-rated mission hardware through a secure cloud environment.

Utilizing mission critical Open Mission Systems (OMS) software, officials claim the 76SWEG team modifed code that initiated an automated build and containerized software transfer via encrypted internet to an East Coast Northrop Grumman team.

According to the company, the software update was deployed to flight-rated hardware, and the team then executed a simulated intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission, returning data and results to 76SWEG developers at Tinker Air Force Base at the conclusion of the mission.

Officials insist this demonstration achieved a number of digital transformation development goals for government and industry by combining a DevSecOps Pipeline based on Platform One, Kubernetes containerization, and mission critical software meeting the OMS and Universal Command and Control Interface standards. It also aimed to show how commercial technologies can securely integrate using open architecture standards in support of the Department of Defense’s broader joint domain efforts.