30mm Amphibious Combat Vehicle enters full-rate production for U.S. Marine Corps

YORK, Pennsylvania. BAE Systems won a $188.5 million contract from the U.S. Marine Corps to begin full-rate production of 30 Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV) armed with a 30mm remote turret system, the company announced in a statement.

This award, part of the Lot 5/6 production cycle, includes vehicle production, fielding support, spares, and test equipment, according to the statement. The turret system is being procured separately and integrated by the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic.

The ACV-30 variant is designed to transport personnel and mission equipment while offering enhanced direct-fire capabilities with a stabilized medium-caliber weapon system. The turret’s lighter weight is intended to preserve mobility across terrain and during amphibious operations, the company says.

The ACV family also includes other variants currently under contract: the ACV-Personnel, which carries 13 Marines plus a crew of three; the ACV-Command, which provides mobile command and control capabilities; and the ACV-Recovery, which is under development to support field maintenance and recovery missions.

Work on the ACV-30 will be performed at sites in York and Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and Charleston, South Carolina, through Q3 2026.