5 companies win bids to support JADC2 initiative for DoD

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Raytheon

WASHINGTON, D.C. Five companies have won bids to be an industry partner with the U.S. Air Force on the Advanced Battle Management Systems Digital Infrastructure Consortium, which will support the U.S. Department of Defense's Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) effort.

L3Harris, Northrop Grumman, Leidos, Raytheon, and SAIC will join the ABMS consortium, which is intended to design, develop, and deploy JADC2 multi-domain capabilities.

"The industry consortium will advance the architecture standards and digital infrastructure requirements for the Department of the Air Force’s digital backbone to manage, secure, and deliver data across multiple domains in highly contested environments," according to a Raytheon statement.

The ultimate vision of JADC2 is to create a command and control operating construct that will synchronize operations across sea, air, land, space, cyber, and the electromagnetic spectrum.