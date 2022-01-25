Military Embedded Systems

Amphibious Combat Vehicles in development with BAE Systems

News

January 25, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems photo.

ARLINGTON, Va. The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded BAE Systems a contract modification for the second lot of full-rate production of Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs). The company claims that the contract award of $169 million is for 33 vehicles.

According to the company, the ACV is designed to conduct rapid ship-to-objective maneuvers and deliver enhanced combat power to the Fleet Marine Forces. Developed with teammate IVECO Defense Vehicles, the ACV is intended to represent balance of sea and land mobility with future growth potential.

BAE Systems claims it is already under contract to deliver two variants of the ACV Family of Vehicles to the Marine Corps: the ACV personnel variant (ACV-P) and the ACV command variant (ACV-C). The company also received a design and development contract for a 30mm cannon variant (ACV-30), and a recovery vehicle (ACV-R) is also planned.

In addition, BAE Systems has received task instructions from the U.S. Marine Corps to complete a study of incorporating Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle Command, Control, Communication and Computers/Unmanned Aerial Systems mission payload into an Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) variant.

 

