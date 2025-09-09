Armored 6x6 vehicles delivered to Denmark under CAVS program

HELSINKI, Finland. Patria delivered its first Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) 6x6 armored vehicles to Denmark and begun the associated training program, the company announced in a statement.

Denmark joined the multinational CAVS program earlier this year and placed an order for 129 vehicles in July. The first deliveries were completed two months later, with additional vehicles scheduled for delivery in 2025, the statement reads.

The CAVS program is led by Patria as prime contractor and is structured to leverage the local defense industries of participating nations for manufacturing and sustainment, according to the company. The program is designed to increase security of supply across member nations through shared vehicle platforms and coordinated support.

Patria says it has received nearly 1,000 orders for the 6x6 platform from participating countries and has delivered more than 250 vehicles to date. The program remains open to additional nations with comparable vehicle requirements by mutual agreement of current members.

