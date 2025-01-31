ASCOD infantry fighting vehicles to be delivered to Latvia by General Dynamics

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Dynamics

RIGA, Latvia. GDELS-Santa Bárbara Sistemas won a contract from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Latvia for the procurement of 42 ASCOD infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) along with logistic support, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, valued at approximately €373 million, follows an international competition that included functional trials conducted by the Latvian National Armed Forces, the statement reads.

The ASCOD IFV, part of GDELS’ tracked vehicle family, is designed to meet the specific requirements of the Latvian Army, the company says. More than 1,100 vehicles in various configurations have been fielded worldwide.

GDELS states that it will collaborate with Latvia’s national defense industry to support the integration and deployment of the new vehicles.