Military Embedded Systems

ASCOD infantry fighting vehicles to be delivered to Latvia by General Dynamics

News

January 31, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

ASCOD infantry fighting vehicles to be delivered to Latvia by General Dynamics
Image via General Dynamics

RIGA, Latvia. GDELS-Santa Bárbara Sistemas won a contract from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Latvia for the procurement of 42 ASCOD infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) along with logistic support, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, valued at approximately €373 million, follows an international competition that included functional trials conducted by the Latvian National Armed Forces, the statement reads.

The ASCOD IFV, part of GDELS’ tracked vehicle family, is designed to meet the specific requirements of the Latvian Army, the company says. More than 1,100 vehicles in various configurations have been fielded worldwide.

GDELS states that it will collaborate with Latvia’s national defense industry to support the integration and deployment of the new vehicles.

Featured Companies

General Dynamics

2941 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042-4523
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Comms - Vetronics
Radar/EW
Image via Thales
News
SonoFlash sonobuoys to be delivered to French Navy by Thales

January 31, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Press Release
VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI: 25x Faster AI Performance

January 28, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Stock image
News
Navy cybersecurity and cryptographic key management contract won by Leidos

January 23, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Stock image
News
Quantum-secure space communications network to be developed by ESA and European Commission

January 31, 2025

More Comms