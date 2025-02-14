Military Embedded Systems

C4I battle management systems to be installed in Thai Stryker vehicles

News

February 14, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Leonardo DRS

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Leonardo DRS won a contract of more than $7 million to supply and integrate C4I Battle Management System (BMS) hardware and software into the Royal Thailand Army’s newly acquired Stryker combat vehicles, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, awarded through the U.S. Government Grant Assistance program, includes ruggedized BMS hardware, cyber protection, network integration, training, and sustainment support, the statement reads. Leonardo DRS will collaborate with Chaiseri Defense, a Thai defense company, for installation and in-country support.

The BMS solution provided is based on Leonardo DRS’s Mounted Family of Computer Systems program used by the U.S. Army, offering command and control capabilities, situational awareness, combat identification, and enhanced battlefield coordination, thce company says.

