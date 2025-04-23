Military Embedded Systems

Development of European modernized battle tank begins

News

April 23, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Development of European modernized battle tank begins
Stock image

PARIS, France. A new European development program focused on modernizing main battle tank (MBT) technologies has officially launched under the title “Technologies for Existing and Future Main Battle Tanks (FMBTech),” Thales announced in a statement.

The three-year effort, coordinated by Thales, brings together 26 organizations—including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and research institutions—from 13 European Union member states and Norway. It is co-funded by the European Defence Fund (EDF) and participating consortium members, with a total project budget of €19 million, the statement reads.

The FMBTech initiative aims to develop modular and adaptable subsystems for current and next-generation MBTs, addressing challenges posed by aging fleets and evolving battlefield requirements. According to the company, the goal is to enhance mobility, survivability, and integration with digital command networks for hybrid warfare environments.

The technologies developed through FMBTech are intended to improve interoperability and lifecycle support across European defense forces while serving as a foundation for future fifth-generation armored platforms, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website
Categories
Comms - Vetronics
Avionics
Stock image
News
Helmet-mounted microdisplays ordered for U.S. military aircraft

April 23, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via AeroVironment
News
MOSA aligned VTOL uncrewed aircraft system selected by Italy

April 22, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via RTX
News
LTAMDS radar enters production phase following U.S. Army approval

April 22, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Image courtesy Vectrus Systems
News
Cyber contract with U.S. Navy nets Vectrus Systems $15.97 million mod

April 16, 2025

More Cyber