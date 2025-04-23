Development of European modernized battle tank begins

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

PARIS, France. A new European development program focused on modernizing main battle tank (MBT) technologies has officially launched under the title “Technologies for Existing and Future Main Battle Tanks (FMBTech),” Thales announced in a statement.

The three-year effort, coordinated by Thales, brings together 26 organizations—including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and research institutions—from 13 European Union member states and Norway. It is co-funded by the European Defence Fund (EDF) and participating consortium members, with a total project budget of €19 million, the statement reads.

The FMBTech initiative aims to develop modular and adaptable subsystems for current and next-generation MBTs, addressing challenges posed by aging fleets and evolving battlefield requirements. According to the company, the goal is to enhance mobility, survivability, and integration with digital command networks for hybrid warfare environments.

The technologies developed through FMBTech are intended to improve interoperability and lifecycle support across European defense forces while serving as a foundation for future fifth-generation armored platforms, the statement adds.