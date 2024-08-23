Heavy Tactical Vehicle contract for U.S. Army won by Oshkosh Defense

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin. Oshkosh Defense won a five-year contract valued at approximately $1.54 billion from U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) for the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles (FHTV) V program, the company announced in a statement.

Under the terms of the contract, Oshkosh will continue to deliver both new and recapitalized Heavy Tactical Vehicles and associated trailers through 2031, according to the statement. The Oshkosh FHTV fleet includes vehicles such as the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT A4), Palletized Load System (PLS A1), PLS Trailer, and Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET A1).

Oshkosh plans to integrate enhanced capabilities into these vehicles to modernize the fleet, extend vehicle life, and reduce operating costs, the company says. The upgrades will include features like drive-by-wire capability, Condition Based Maintenance (CBM), and electrification options, the statement adds.

The contract follows a $231.9 million order modification in June under the previous FHTV IV contract, which also included modernized trucks and associated kits.