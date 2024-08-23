Military Embedded Systems

Heavy Tactical Vehicle contract for U.S. Army won by Oshkosh Defense

News

August 23, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Heavy Tactical Vehicle contract for U.S. Army won by Oshkosh Defense
Image via Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin. Oshkosh Defense won a five-year contract valued at approximately $1.54 billion from U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) for the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles (FHTV) V program, the company announced in a statement.

Under the terms of the contract, Oshkosh will continue to deliver both new and recapitalized Heavy Tactical Vehicles and associated trailers through 2031, according to the statement. The Oshkosh FHTV fleet includes vehicles such as the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT A4), Palletized Load System (PLS A1), PLS Trailer, and Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET A1).

Oshkosh plans to integrate enhanced capabilities into these vehicles to modernize the fleet, extend vehicle life, and reduce operating costs, the company says. The upgrades will include features like drive-by-wire capability, Condition Based Maintenance (CBM), and electrification options, the statement adds.

The contract follows a $231.9 million order modification in June under the previous FHTV IV contract, which also included modernized trucks and associated kits.

Featured Companies

Oshkosh Defense

2307 Oregon St.
Oshkosh, WI 54902
Website
Categories
Comms - Vetronics
Avionics
Image via Bombardier
News
Global 6500 aircraft delivered to U.S. Army for HADES program

November 26, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
U.S. Army photo: Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office
Story
Autonomous engine systems for helicopters depend on standards-based controls

November 26, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
A B-21 Raider conducts flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo)
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Questions about: SR-72 aircraft, 6G NGAD fighter plane, and B-21 Stealth Bomber

November 26, 2024

More Radar/EW
Comms
Image via L3Harris
News
Satellite radios for SDA's Tranche 2 program pass critical design review

November 27, 2024

More Comms