Military Embedded Systems

Land vehicle simulators to be enhanced for Spanish Army by Indra, BAE Systems OneArc

News

June 22, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Land vehicle simulators to be enhanced for Spanish Army by Indra, BAE Systems OneArc
Image via Indra

MADRID, Spain. Indra Group and BAE Systems OneArc signed a Memorandum of Agreement to collaborate on simulation technologies for Spanish Army land vehicle programs, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement focuses on adding OneArc’s VBS4 scenario-generation software and Blue IG image-generation technology into training simulators developed by Indra Group, the statement reads.

The companies plan to work on virtual combat scenarios, synthetic training environments, and simulation architectures designed to support interoperability across training systems, Indra says. The effort is intended to improve the visual realism of vehicle simulators used for Spanish Army training, according to the statement.

Indra Group will contribute its simulator integration work, while OneArc will provide software used for scenario creation and image generation, the company says. The agreement was signed at Eurosatory and is described as an initial step in a wider collaboration between the companies.

The collaboration could be expanded to other simulation programs, technical areas, training activities, and joint business development efforts, the statement adds.

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