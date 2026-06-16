Light armored multipurpose vehicle unveiled by Kalyani, Paramount

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kalyani, Paramount PARIS, France. Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited and Paramount unveiled the Simha 4x4 light armored multipurpose vehicle for armed forces in India, Africa, South Asia, and other markets, the companies announced in a statement.

The vehicle is designed as a modular 4x4 platform for missions including reconnaissance, internal security, border protection, special operations, command and control, troop transport, and force protection, the statement reads.

Kalyani and Paramount state that the Simha 4x4 was developed to address requirements for protected mobility across urban and off-road operating environments. The platform uses a modular architecture intended to support upgrades, configuration changes, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul planning for users, the companies say.

The vehicle was designed from the outset as a mission-configurable armored platform and was developed using digital platforms for product validation and testing, according to the statement. The companies add that the design uses North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)-qualified aggregates and is intended to support production in partner nations.

Kalyani and Paramount say the vehicle can be localized for national defense-industrial programs and is part of a broader set of systems being developed through the companies’ partnership.