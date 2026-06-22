Airborne command aircraft delivered to U.S. Air Force by L3Harris

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies delivered the VC-25B Bridge aircraft to the U.S. Air Force for use in the Air Force One fleet, the company announced in a statement.

The aircraft is a modified Boeing 747-8i intended to support the Presidential Airlift mission while the current VC-25A aircraft continue to age and other aircraft remain in development, the statement reads.

L3Harris completed the aircraft conversion in 10 months, with work performed across three shifts, the company says. The VC-25B is designed to serve as an airborne command post for the Office of the President and includes a communications system intended to provide secure connectivity during global events, according to the statement.

The company says it invested in capacity, personnel, and production readiness before formal demand for the aircraft to support delivery timelines. L3Harris also states that its work on head-of-state transport and VIP aircraft includes aircraft missionization, secure communications, intelligence systems, and protection systems.

The delivery is part of ongoing work to modernize the Air Force One fleet, the statement adds.