Military Embedded Systems

Airborne command aircraft delivered to U.S. Air Force by L3Harris

News

June 22, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Airborne command aircraft delivered to U.S. Air Force by L3Harris
U.S. Air Force photo

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies delivered the VC-25B Bridge aircraft to the U.S. Air Force for use in the Air Force One fleet, the company announced in a statement.

The aircraft is a modified Boeing 747-8i intended to support the Presidential Airlift mission while the current VC-25A aircraft continue to age and other aircraft remain in development, the statement reads.

L3Harris completed the aircraft conversion in 10 months, with work performed across three shifts, the company says. The VC-25B is designed to serve as an airborne command post for the Office of the President and includes a communications system intended to provide secure connectivity during global events, according to the statement.

The company says it invested in capacity, personnel, and production readiness before formal demand for the aircraft to support delivery timelines. L3Harris also states that its work on head-of-state transport and VIP aircraft includes aircraft missionization, secure communications, intelligence systems, and protection systems.

The delivery is part of ongoing work to modernize the Air Force One fleet, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Radar/EW
Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions is displaying its Champ F7 VPX6-476 and VPX3-1262 at Eurosatory this week. (Author photo.)
Story
VPX, VNX standards-based products gaining traction in Europe

June 18, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image
Story
The military’s real AI revolution is happening in the dirt

June 16, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Valiant Solutions
News
Cybersecurity provider Valiant Solutions acquires AI-enabled security company

June 02, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Indra
News
Land vehicle simulators to be enhanced for Spanish Army by Indra, BAE Systems OneArc

June 22, 2026

More Comms