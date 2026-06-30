Flight computer and software pact signed by Palladyne AI for CUAS use

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

BRAIN X2 image: GuideTech

SALT LAKE CITY. Collaborative autonomy company Palladyne AI announced that its subsidiary, GuideTech, signed a new $2.3 million contract with a defense prime contractor to deploy its BRAIN flight computer and FLEX flight software framework in support of development, testing, and deployment of the contractor's low-cost kinetic counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) interceptor system.

According to the Palladyne AI announcement, the new contract represents a direct product sale of GuideTech’s BRAIN hardware and related software capabilities, with potential for follow-on production orders. The company noted that GuideTech’s early support of the CUAS customer included a pre-integrated digital and avionics toolchain consisting of the BRAIN flight computer, FLEX flight software and simulation capabilities, and Reveal flight performance and analytics platform. The early support was provided to help quantify key design trades early and accelerate integration and verification enabling rapid design/test/flight-test of the system.

Ben Wolff, president and CEO of Palladyne AI, called BRAIN a "scalable platform for autonomous systems."