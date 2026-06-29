PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Acromag’s VPX7600 single-board computer

This week’s product, the Acromag VPX7600 single-board computer (SBC), is a 3U OpenVPX solution that leverages Intel’s 11th-generation Tiger Lake-H Xeon W-11000E processor and aligns to the I/O intensive profile of the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard. Designed and manufactured in the U.S., the VPX7600 processor board packs a high-performance workstation-class CPU, 100GbE, and other high-speed I/O interfaces on a 3U VPX card and is intended for use in military, aerospace, and scientific research systems.

It is ideal for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) embedded computing systems and modular open system approach (MOSA) applications.

Intel Advantage

The VPX7600 base model employs Intel’s CPU-connected high-performance W-11865MRE 8-core, which supports as much as 32GB of dual-channel, soldered-down DDR4 ECC memory with data rates as fast as3200 MT/s.

An integrated Intel Gen12 UHD graphics Xe 32EU engine supports clock speeds of up to 1.35 GHz. Data storage, up to 1TB, is handled by an NVMe M.2 BGA SSD.

A wide variety of I/O peripherals are supported, plus an XMC expansion site enables advanced computation capabilities with plug-in mezzanine modules. The Intel E810 Ethernet controller provides 100GbE and 10GbE ports.

Technical Features

32 GB of dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM with ECC

As much as 1TB (64GB standard) of NVMe SSD on-board storage

100G Ethernet data plane

x4 PCIe Gen3 expansion plane

10G Ethernet control plane

IPMC system management

HOST 3.0 VITA 46.11 Tier-3 XMC expansion site

Environmental Operating temperature: conduction-cooled: -40 °C to 85 °C Storage temperature: -55°C to 105 °C Humidity air-cooled: Withstands exposure up to 95% relative humidity, per VITA 47.2 Conduction-cooled: Withstands exposure up to 100% relative humidity, per VITA 47.3

Board support packages are available for Microsoft Windows, Linux, and wind River VxWorks

Backplane I/O includes: 1x 2.5GBASE-T/1GBASE-T Ethernet port 1x DisplayPort 1.4 interface 1x USB 3.2 port 1x USB 2.0 port 1x SATA III port 4 x GPIO 1x RS-422 (or 2x RS-232) ports



For more information, visit the VPX7600 page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

To view the VPX7600 data sheet, click here .

To learn more about Acromag’s VPX offerings, click here .

To learn more Acromag’s embedded I/O and processing solutions, click here .

For sales information, click here .