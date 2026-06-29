PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Acromag’s VPX7600 single-board computer

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Acromag’s VPX7600 single-board computerSponsored Story
June 29, 2026
This week’s product, the Acromag VPX7600 single-board computer (SBC), is a 3U OpenVPX solution that leverages Intel’s 11th-generation Tiger Lake-H Xeon W-11000E processor and aligns to the I/O intensive profile of the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard. Designed and manufactured in the U.S., the VPX7600 processor board packs a high-performance workstation-class CPU, 100GbE, and other high-speed I/O interfaces on a 3U VPX card and is intended for use in military, aerospace, and scientific research systems.
It is ideal for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) embedded computing systems and modular open system approach (MOSA) applications.
Intel Advantage
The VPX7600 base model employs Intel’s CPU-connected high-performance W-11865MRE 8-core, which supports as much as 32GB of dual-channel, soldered-down DDR4 ECC memory with data rates as fast as3200 MT/s.
An integrated Intel Gen12 UHD graphics Xe 32EU engine supports clock speeds of up to 1.35 GHz. Data storage, up to 1TB, is handled by an NVMe M.2 BGA SSD.
A wide variety of I/O peripherals are supported, plus an XMC expansion site enables advanced computation capabilities with plug-in mezzanine modules. The Intel E810 Ethernet controller provides 100GbE and 10GbE ports.
Technical Features
- 32 GB of dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM with ECC
- As much as 1TB (64GB standard) of NVMe SSD on-board storage
- 100G Ethernet data plane
- x4 PCIe Gen3 expansion plane
- 10G Ethernet control plane
- IPMC system management
- HOST 3.0
- VITA 46.11 Tier-3
- XMC expansion site
- Environmental
- Operating temperature: conduction-cooled: -40 °C to 85 °C
- Storage temperature: -55°C to 105 °C
- Humidity air-cooled: Withstands exposure up to 95% relative humidity, per VITA 47.2
- Conduction-cooled: Withstands exposure up to 100% relative humidity, per VITA 47.3
- Board support packages are available for Microsoft Windows, Linux, and wind River VxWorks
- Backplane I/O includes:
- 1x 2.5GBASE-T/1GBASE-T Ethernet port
- 1x DisplayPort 1.4 interface
- 1x USB 3.2 port
- 1x USB 2.0 port
- 1x SATA III port
- 4 x GPIO
- 1x RS-422 (or 2x RS-232) ports
For more information, visit the VPX7600 page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.
Resources:
- To view the VPX7600 data sheet, click here.
- To learn more about Acromag’s VPX offerings, click here.
- To learn more Acromag’s embedded I/O and processing solutions, click here.
- For sales information, click here.