Counter-UAS systems to be supplied for Domestic Shield by AeroVironment

Counter-UAS systems to be supplied for Domestic Shield by AeroVironmentNews
July 07, 2026
ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment won a three-year, $500 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities for Joint Interagency Task Force 401’s Domestic Shield Program, the company announced in a statement.
Under the sole-source contract, AeroVironment will provide C-UAS and counter-small uncrewed aerial system (C-sUAS) capabilities for the Department of War for force protection, base defense, and counter-UAS operations, the statement reads. The Department of War announced the award on July 1, according to the company.
The Domestic Shield Program is a JIATF-401 effort focused on domestic counter-UAS defense through expanded defensive perimeters, threat identification, interagency data sharing, contractor support, and protection authorities for high-risk facilities and assets, AeroVironment says.
AeroVironment says its counter-UAS architecture includes detection, tracking, identification, and defeat capabilities across operational environments. The company’s AV_Halo software serves as an integration layer linking sensors, platforms, and operators with third-party technologies, command-and-control systems, and emergency response networks, the statement adds.
The company says it will release additional information as task and delivery orders are placed under the IDIQ.
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