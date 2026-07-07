Counter-UAS systems to be supplied for Domestic Shield by AeroVironment

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Illustration of Domestic Shield via AV

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment won a three-year, $500 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities for Joint Interagency Task Force 401’s Domestic Shield Program, the company announced in a statement.

Under the sole-source contract, AeroVironment will provide C-UAS and counter-small uncrewed aerial system (C-sUAS) capabilities for the Department of War for force protection, base defense, and counter-UAS operations, the statement reads. The Department of War announced the award on July 1, according to the company.

The Domestic Shield Program is a JIATF-401 effort focused on domestic counter-UAS defense through expanded defensive perimeters, threat identification, interagency data sharing, contractor support, and protection authorities for high-risk facilities and assets, AeroVironment says.

AeroVironment says its counter-UAS architecture includes detection, tracking, identification, and defeat capabilities across operational environments. The company’s AV_Halo software serves as an integration layer linking sensors, platforms, and operators with third-party technologies, command-and-control systems, and emergency response networks, the statement adds.

The company says it will release additional information as task and delivery orders are placed under the IDIQ.