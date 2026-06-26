Airborne ISR market projected to reach $21.40 billion by 2031, study says

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

A Boeing artist rendering depicts the Boeing E-7 Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) ISR platform.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. The global market for airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) is projected to grow from $16.44 billion in 2026 to $21.40 billion by 2031, at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to a recent study by MarketsandMarkets, "Airborne ISR Market -- Global Forecast to 2031."

Broken down by segment, the study authors project that the military/defense end user sector will grow at a faster rate than the homeland-security segment in the airborne ISR market, driven largely by the need for advanced airborne systems proficient in threat detection, movement tracking, signals collection, and maritime surveillance, all of which communicate near-real-time intelligence command personnel. These requirements are propelling demand for platforms integrated with ISR capabilities, including ISR-enhanced aircraft, uncrewed aerial systems (UASs), advanced mission computers, sophisticated radar systems, EO/IR payloads, signals-intelligence systems, and secure communications networks.

The study authors also found that the Middle East will be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, as countries in the Middle East strive to secure critical energy infrastructure, maritime ports, desert peripheries, Red Sea shipping routes, Gulf navigation corridors, and high-value military installations against threats like missile strikes, drone incursions, maritime-security challenges, and cross-border aggressions.

Moreover, some countries in the Middle East are not only acquiring cutting-edge defense systems but are also establishing indigenous defense industries that specialize in the production of UASs, sophisticated sensors, electro-optical systems, and comprehensive mission-integration solutions.

For additional information visit the MarketsandMarkets website.