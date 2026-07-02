Defense technology projects for Ukraine to be developed by Airbus and Brave1

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Airbus

KYIV, Ukraine. Airbus Defence and Space signed a memorandum of understanding with Brave1, Ukraine’s government-led defense technology coordinator, to work on defense technology projects for Ukraine, the company announced in a statement.

Brave1 works as a joint platform for Ukraine’s ministries, military, and private technology sector, with the goal of moving battlefield technologies from development to field use, the statement reads. The agreement is Brave1’s first industrial strategic partnership with a Western company, Airbus says.

Under the agreement, Airbus and Brave1 will form joint task forces focused on projects that include scientific research and updates to fielded equipment, according to the statement.

Airbus technologies will also be included in Brave1’s “Test in Ukraine” framework, which supports frontline testing and evaluation, the company says. Data from those evaluations will be fed back into the development process to address Ukrainian defense requirements, the statement adds.