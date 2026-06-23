Military Embedded Systems

Simulation and sensor-modeling technology firm acquired by Shield AI

News

June 23, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Simulation and sensor-modeling technology firm acquired by Shield AI
Image via Shield AI

SAN DIEGO, California. Shield AI completed its acquisition of Aechelon Technology, a company focused on simulation, physics-based sensor modeling, and synthetic environment technologies, the company announced in a statement.

The acquisition brings Aechelon’s visual simulation and synthetic environment products into Shield AI’s portfolio and is intended to support integration with Shield AI’s Hivemind artificial intelligence (AI) pilot, the statement reads.

Aechelon’s simulation products are used by the U.S. military, U.S. Coast Guard, and allied nations and support programs including the Pentagon’s Joint Simulation Environment, the company says. The company was previously part of Sagewind Capital’s portfolio, according to the statement.

Shield AI says the transaction follows the close of a $2 billion financing package, including $1.5 billion in Series G funding and $500 million in preferred equity financing, valuing the company at $12.7 billion post-money.

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