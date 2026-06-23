Radar production and test capacity to be expanded in the Netherlands by Thales

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales

HENGELO, Netherlands. Thales and the Netherlands Ministry of Defence signed a strategic partnership agreement to expand production, development, and test capacity for radar systems in Hengelo, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement covers the development and construction of a near-field radar test site with an anechoic chamber, training facilities, expanded printed circuit board production, and an additional radar test tower, the statement reads.

Thales says the partnership is intended to increase antenna production in the Netherlands by 60% between 2025 and 2028. The added production and test infrastructure is meant to support radar availability for the Netherlands, international customers, and government-to-government customers, according to the statement.

The Netherlands Ministry of Defence is acting as a shareholder and customer in the agreement and also enables other countries to buy radar systems from Thales under Dutch procurement contracts, the company says.