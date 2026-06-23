Military Embedded Systems

Radar production and test capacity to be expanded in the Netherlands by Thales

News

June 23, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Radar production and test capacity to be expanded in the Netherlands by Thales
Image via Thales

HENGELO, Netherlands. Thales and the Netherlands Ministry of Defence signed a strategic partnership agreement to expand production, development, and test capacity for radar systems in Hengelo, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement covers the development and construction of a near-field radar test site with an anechoic chamber, training facilities, expanded printed circuit board production, and an additional radar test tower, the statement reads.

Thales says the partnership is intended to increase antenna production in the Netherlands by 60% between 2025 and 2028. The added production and test infrastructure is meant to support radar availability for the Netherlands, international customers, and government-to-government customers, according to the statement.

The Netherlands Ministry of Defence is acting as a shareholder and customer in the agreement and also enables other countries to buy radar systems from Thales under Dutch procurement contracts, the company says.

Featured Companies

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Test
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
U.S. Air Force photo
News
Airborne command aircraft delivered to U.S. Air Force by L3Harris

June 22, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Leonardo
News
Crewed-uncrewed aircraft teaming tested by Leonardo, Baykar

June 23, 2026

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image via Shield AI
News
Simulation and sensor-modeling technology firm acquired by Shield AI

June 23, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Valiant Solutions
News
Cybersecurity provider Valiant Solutions acquires AI-enabled security company

June 02, 2026

More Cyber