Military Embedded Systems

MEMS inertial measurement unit released by Analog Devices

News

July 06, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

MEMS inertial measurement unit released by Analog Devices
ADIS16607 via Analog Devices

WILMINGTON, Massachusetts. Analog Devices Inc. released the ADIS16607, a miniature micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) inertial measurement unit (IMU) designed for navigation, stabilization, instrumentation, and uncrewed and autonomous vehicle applications, the company announced in a statement.

The ADIS16607 includes a triaxial gyroscope and triaxial accelerometer for multi-axis inertial sensing, the statement reads. The unit provides triaxial delta angle and delta velocity outputs and is factory calibrated for sensitivity, bias, and axial alignment, according to Analog Devices.

The gyroscope is available in ±480 degrees-per-second and ±2000 degrees-per-second dynamic range models, with the ADIS16607-2 listed at 2.3 degrees-per-hour in-run bias stability and 0.19 degrees-per-root-hour angular random walk, the company says. The accelerometer has a ±40g dynamic range and 13 micro-g in-run bias stability, the statement adds.

The unit supports serial peripheral interface (SPI) and I2C-compatible data communications and includes programmable operation and control features such as external synchronization modes, a data-ready indicator, a 1024-word first-in, first-out (FIFO) buffer, on-demand self-test, and user bias calibration registers, Analog Devices says.

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