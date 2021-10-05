Night vision sensors in development for CV9030 infantry fighting vehicles

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Patria photo. FINLAND. Senop Oy, a part of Patria group who specializes in defense, security, and aviation life cycle support services, has won an order for the development of night vision sensors for the Finnish CV9030 Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

Earlier this summer, the Finnish Ministry of Defense announced that the CV9030 fleet would be upgraded in the coming years and this order is part of the CV9030 mid-life extension. The deliveries will take place over several years. Senop is responsible for the development of the reserve sight and barrel camera.

Senop officials claim that the company builds new capabilities by tailoring solutions according customer’s specific needs and requirements. Senop’s defense and security portfolio consists of high-performance image intensifiers, night sights, intelligent thermal sights, handheld target acquisition and observation systems, vehicle camera systems, hyperspectral cameras, and multipurpose container-based platform solutions.