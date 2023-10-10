Military Embedded Systems

Open standards, SOSA used to simplify systems in AUSA demonstration

News

October 10, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy MES

WASHINGTON, D.C. A number of industry partners showcased new hardware and software at this week's Association of the United States Army (AUSA) annual conference, technology that uses a modular open standards approach (MOSA) to simplify mission systems used by soldiers in the field.

The demonstration -- hosted by Abaco Systems, EIZO Rugged Systems, Elma, Persistent Systems, Sciens Innovations, TOCNet/SCI Technology, and VES -- centered around the emerging CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) Mission Command System and the Ground Combat Systems (GCS) Common Infrastructure Architecture (GCIA) Vehicle Electronics (vetronics). The focus was on the potential for simplifying system architecture with the use of open standards, such as SOSA, CMOSS, MORA, and VICTORY, particularly for U.S. Army ground combat applications.

The demonstration emphasized solutions to numerous challenges faced when attempting to merge two independent systems: CMFF and vetronics. Solutions to these obstacles are aiming for a more straightforward user experience due to interoperability, dynamic access to software-defined radio communications, and the containerization of battle-management software, according to an Abaco statement.

The demo brought together a group of industry teams "who are resolute on enabling a faster transition to open standards architectures and their significant benefits to the warfighter as well as the defense and aerospace industry," according to the statement.

Featured Companies

Abaco Systems

8800 Redstone Gateway
Huntsville, AL 35808
Website
[email protected]
1-866-652-2226

EIZO Rugged Solutions

482 S Keller Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Website
[email protected]
407-262-7100

Elma Electronic

44350 S. Grimmer Blvd.
Fremont, California 94538
Website

Persistent Systems

2055 Laurelwood Road, Suite 210
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Website

Sciens Innovations

Website
[email protected]

SCI Technology

VES

Categories
Comms - Vetronics
A.I. - Big Data
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
