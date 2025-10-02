Palletized Load System A2 vehicles ordered by U.S. Army from Oshkosh Defense

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin. The U.S. Army Contracting Command–Detroit Arsenal awarded Oshkosh Defense an $89 million order for Palletized Load System (PLS) A2 vehicles, kits, and installs under the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles (FHTV) V contract, the company announced in a statement.

The PLS A2 incorporates by-wire capability to support autonomous operation and integrates active safety systems, the statement reads. The vehicle is designed to enhance sustainment across dispersed battlefields and contested supply lines, with an open-architecture approach intended to support future technology insertions.

According to the company, the FHTV program also covers the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) A4 and leverages common militarized commercial components to streamline lifecycle management. The program allows for procurement of new and recapitalized vehicles through August 2029.