AI-powered cyber defense solution announced by Honeywell

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo. PHOENIX, Ariz. Honeywell and Acalvio Technologies announced the launch of Honeywell Threat Defense Platform (HTDP), powered by Acalvio, that features autonomous deception tactics to outsmart attackers and provides threat detection.

According to the company, HTDP uses deception tactics to confuse and mislead threats away from critical assets and devices, aiming to result in low false alerts and a high rate of detection. The solution leads threat actors to decoy assets, which appear to be valuable OT and IT devices; however, none of the devices are real.

Powered by Acalvio's deception technology, officials claim that HTDP incorporates industry-specific knowledge into a workflow to deploy deception across distributed enterprise OT networks. HTDP is also designed to help detect ransomware and zero-day variants quickly. HTDP uses advanced analytics to confirm and investigate threats.